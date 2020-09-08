Police in Kabale is investigating circumstances under which a 50 year old business man was shot dead at his residence.

The Kigezi region police spokesperson, Elly Maate says yesterday (7th September) at about 7:50pm while at Kisasi village Kamuganguzi sub county Kabale district, a one Silver Turyahikayo aged 50yrs who also hails from Mirama Hill Ntungamo district, was attacked by un known assailants riding on a yet to be identified motorcycle who shot at him three times in the stomach.

The sound of bullets attracted locals who rushed to the scene and found Tulyahikayo lying in a pool of blood .

The victim died before officers from Katuna police station made it to the scene after alarm calls from some of the locals.

His body has been taken to Rushoroza health 4 for a postmortem as investigations into the incident continue.