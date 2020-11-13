A 50-year-old man has been charged and sent on remand at Kitalya government prison over the murder of a suspected thief.

Moses Kika has been charged before Mukono court grade one magistrate Patience Kabarunga who did not allow him to say anything on a capital offense only triable and bailable by the High Court.

However, immediately after reading a murder charge to him, the prosecution informed the court that investigations are complete and asked the magistrate to send him to the High Court for trial.

Evidence before court indicates that the accused and others still at large between 12th and 13th February at Mpata village in Mukono district unlawfully murdered Donozio Musisi.

He is now to stay on remand until the next convenient session of the High court.