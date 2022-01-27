More than 5,000 learners in primary and secondary schools across the country have Covid-19 symptoms, two weeks after the reopening of all educational institutions.

According to a recent surveillance report compiled by the Education and Health ministries, 5,566 out of the 525,605 learners—who had been screened since January 10 when schools reopened—have Covid-19 symptoms.

The report indicates that three learners tested positive in various undisclosed schools.

The report adds that 943 learners have been isolated in schools after showing Covid-19 symptoms. A further 917 have been recommended for testing.

