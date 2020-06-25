Over 5,000 private schools and Institutions of Higher Learning are at the verge of closure to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the manager Macroeconomic planning at the authority, Rogers Matte, some of the measures announced by the President to contain the spread of coronavirus like closure of education institutions have led to loss of learning and earnings for people employed by the sector.

Matte has been appearing before Parliament’s committee on National Economy.

He says that closure of schools and training institutions has left 15 million learners unable to continue with normal learning and despite the current interventions to ensure continuity of learning, only 30 percent of the total students’ population are able to access education.

He also says that the country will slump into poverty, with a projected rise from 21 percent to 24 percent.