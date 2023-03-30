The Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, flagged off the soldiers who will cross to DR Congo through the Bunagana border in Kisoro District.

“Unlike the Shujaa Operation on the other side of the DR Congo where we directly attack the enemy, the mission here is to witness a process of achieving peace in Rutshuru Territory and the neighbouring areas in the North Kivu Province in the DR Congo. We are deploying about 5,000 soldiers,” Lt Gen Muhanga said.

He added that they are not going to Congo as enemies of any group, but to implement the decisions of the East African heads of State on creating peace in the North Kivu Province.

The chairperson of Kisoro District, Mr Abel Bizimana, said he was excited that the UPDF soldiers had finally been flagged off to witness a peace process in the troubled DR Congo.