By Juliet Nalwooga

Uganda today joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC).

National celebrations are to take place at the Kololo ceremonial grounds and the first lady and education minister is expected to preside over the event.

The Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Sarah Mateke says the Day presents a critical moment for engagement and an opportunity to hear the voices of a new generation of girls and gender advocates to unite towards bold, collective solutions that enable girls and young women to fully participate in the digital revolution.

The day comes at a time when there has been a high rate of teenage pregnancy.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Digital Generation. Our Generation”.

The International Day of the Girl seeks to increase awareness of issues faced by girls around the world.