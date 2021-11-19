By Benjamin Jumbe

Environment Civil Society Organisations have underscored the need to have a stronger forest governance regime in the country.

The CSOs have been meeting to discuss key policy issues for the National Forest Policy and its plan.

This comes at a time the government is planning to review the existing Policy and its plan as per the requirements.

The head of programs at the Ecological Christian Organisation Anthony Wolimbwa says the review of this policy and plan is long overdue.

He says key among the issues they want to be included in the review is the evaluation of forest resources and forest land tenure.