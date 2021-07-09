By Damali Mukhaye

Government yesterday launched the disbursement of Covid-19 cash relief to vulnerable Ugandans affected by the lockdown.

A total of 53,000 people received the money in the first batch while 75,075 were pending approval.

A total of 501,107 people are supposed to receive Shs102, 425 each.

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, said names of 128,075 beneficiaries had been entered in the system as of yesterday.

“I believe that 50 per cent of Ugandans are going to receive money today [yesterday] and others will continue to receive as we go along. We shall tell you the deadline when the exercise will stop,” Ms Nabbanja said.

