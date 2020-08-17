

By Abubaker Kirunda

Shock has gripped residents of Nakasita village in Busembatya Town Council, Bugweri district when a man suspected to be 55-years old was found hanging dead in a forest.

The area Councillor to the Busembatya Town council representing the elderly Fred Katambala said the deceased was not a resident of the area.

He said he received a call from one of the residents who had gone to cut trees in the forest informing him that there was a dead body hanging on a tree.

Katambala said the identity of the deceased could not readily be established as the body was naked.

He said police were called to pick the body for postmortem as investigations go on.