By Muzafaru Nsubuga

A 56-year Tanzanian truck driver has collapsed and died on the steering while driving along the Kampala-Masaka Highway, paralysing traffic of the road for hours.

This incident happened at Bbajja in Lukaya town council, Kalungu district.

Kalungu RDC Caleb Tukaikiriza has identified the deceased as Mudricate Sueed Kaigi a Tanzanian national who was driving a trailer truck Reg. No. T 541 CSA carrying fuel from Kenya to Tanzania.

He is reported to have felt faint from Bbajja hill at around 11 pm and decided to turn back to Lukaya park yard but he died in the process.

The vehicle was left in the middle of the road, blocking traffic till 9 am.

The deceased’s body has been taken to Masaka hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Herman Kafeero, an eye witness and resident of Bbajja where the incident happened says they initially suspected that the truck driver had been attacked by highway robbers who then forced him to turn the vehicle.