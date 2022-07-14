By Samuel Ssebuliba

Government has been asked to present a Bill regulating Labour Externalization and the companies involved.

The matter was raised during plenary by Kalungu West County Member of Parliament Joseph Sewungu who says that the companies involved in labour export should be responsible to the wellbeing on Ugandans taken out to work

This was after Rukiga Woman MP, Kamusiime Caroline raised a matter of national importance over the suffering of many of the Ugandans who work abroad especially in the Arab countries.

The MP cited a one Barbra Nyakaishiki from Rukiga District who went to work in Sarabia, Mexico and is stuck there after being tortured and abandoned by her employers.

She asked government to intervene and help bring her home.

In response, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja promised to ensure that Nyakaishiki is brought back to Uganda.

She added that the Minister in-charge of Labour would soon present to parliament an update on the same.

Yesterday, the minister for labour gender and social development Betty Among said that although the country is getting over $900m annually from the labour externalization in Saudi Arabia, issues of various mistreatment which include sexual mistreatment, unpaid wages among others have continued to be registered.

To address this problem, Members of the Parliamentary forum on labor, decent employment and productivity asked the ministry of labor gender and social development to involve all stakeholders and hold consultation meetings on labor externalization in the country as they prepare to present a comprehensive report to cabinet.