Prison authorities have revealed that 57 of the 194 suspects who escaped from a prison in Moroto District on 17th September, were positive for Covid-19.

The 57 inmates are part of the 701 who tested positive for the disease.

While addressing journalists in Kampala Frank Baine, the prisons spokesperson, also noted that 12 of the escapees were put out of action by security officers, and 18 have so far been recaptured.

Baine expresses worry that the 57 Covid-19 positive inmates could be spreading the disease, however optimistic that they will surely be found.

He meanwhile maintained that the Shs1.5 million bounty for anyone with information about lost guns during the incident is still on, along with 500,000 shillings for information about escapees.