The Standards, Utilities and Wild Life Court has set September 12th 2022 as the date to sentence 40 Kenyans convicted for fishing in Uganda without a license.

The date has been set by the Court’s Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu.

The 40 Kenyan nationals were last month convicted on their own plea of guilt for fishing without a valid license and fishing using Mosquito nets.

Prosecution states that on July 29th 2022, while on the waters of Lake Victoria in Namayingo District the accused persons were found in possession of prohibited fish nets (mosquito nets).

Prosecution further states that all 40 Kenyans were found fishing in Uganda without license.