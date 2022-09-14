Two men were killed following a scuffle over a girl that each claimed was their girlfriend.
It all started when Dickson Okiror, 28, a casual labourer in in Ngora Town, allegedly found his lover (name withheld), a Primary Seven pupil, in the company of his colleague Umar Anapa, 29, at a drinking joint last Sunday.
Suspecting the two to be having an affair, the duo exchanged bitter words before Okiror reportedly descended on Anapa, raining several punches on the shocked Anapa that left him unconscious before other revellers could intervene.
