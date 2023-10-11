Police in the Kampala Metropolitan Area through its divisions of Entebbe, Kajjansi and Kawempe have charged 59 National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters for allegedly holding an unlawful assembly, and inciting violence.

While addressing journalists in Kampala, police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga said that 46 of the suspects were charged under Kajjansi division for holding an unlawful assembly contrary to section 65 and 66 of the Penal Code Act.

Additionally, nine suspects were charged under Entebbe Division, for allegedly taking part in an unlawful assembly while in Kawempe division, and four were charged for inciting violence, contrary to section 82 (1) of the Penal Code Act.

Enanga says the suspects were planning to conduct an unlawful procession, code named “One Million March” which police believe would disturb other people’s peace.