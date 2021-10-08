By Ritah Kemigisa

With just hours to this year’s commemoration, political analysts have described the 59 years of Uganda’s independence as disappointing.

Speaking to KFM ahead of the celebrations tomorrow, Ambassador Harold Acemah says the dreams, hopes and great expectations in the future of Uganda after it attained independence have remained unfulfilled.

Acemah says the country has lost its direction and priorities are upside and down.

He adds that it’s saddening to see the current government commit nearly 40% of its budget to security and yet the east African region is largely peaceful.

To Acemah, it is not yet Uhuru (independence) and that there is nothing to celebrate.

However, the NRM government has often boasted of making great strides in economic, social and political development over the past 30 years.

This year’s independence celebrations will run under the theme, ‘Celebrating our 59th Independence day as we secure our future through a national mindset change”

Only 600 guests will join the President Museveni at Kololo ceremonial grounds for the celebrations.