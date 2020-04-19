Shamim Nateebwa

Mulago referral hospital has today discharged six patients who have since recovered from COVID19 after they tested negative.

According to the health ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the discharged include three males and three females.

He adds that two Chinese nationals who previously tested positive are also among those who have since been discharged after recovery.

Ainebyona however says one was discharged earlier this week and another one today and that they have all been handed over to their embassy.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 28.

Uganda has 55 confirmed cases of the deadly pandemic out of whom 28 have recovered, 27 are active cases and no deaths.

All the 1,126 samples tested yesterday turned out negative.