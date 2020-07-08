By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 977.

These were from the 3,451 samples tested yesterday.

According to the Director-General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, of the 6 confirmed cases, four are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba border, while 2 are contacts and alerts from Tororo and Moyo districts.

There are 210 active cases on admission, 189 are Ugandans, 3 refugees and 18 foreigners.

A total of 3,451 tests were carried out yesterday bringing the cumulative total of samples tested to 216,311.

Meanwhile, 19 foreign truck drivers-16 Kenyans, 2 Tanzanians and 1 Congolese who tested positive for COVID-19 were not allowed into the country.