

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has recorded 6 new covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,006.

These, according to the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, were from the over 2048 samples tested yesterday.

He says that of these, 2 are truck drivers and four are contacts and alerts from Malaba, Busia, Amuru and Kyotera districts.

A total of 2,048 tests were carried out yesterday bringing the cumulative total of samples tested to 22,1675.

To date Uganda has registered a total of 938 covid-19 recoveries and no related death.

Seventeen foreign truck drivers 15 Kenyans, Tanzanian and 1 Congolese who tested positive were not allowed in the country.