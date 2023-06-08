By David Awori

At least six percent of officers who retire from the Police commit suicide within a year of their retirement.

This is according to statistics provided by a team of medical doctors from the Force, led by Dr. Enock Kabanda, the Wamala region police surgeon.

Dr. Kabanda, who is leading a team on counseling sessions and establishing issues of mental health among officers countrywide, was addressing officers at Tororo Central Police Station in Tororo district on Tuesday.

He attributes the suicides to high levels of stress among officers, saying majority who retire find themselves without the basic necessities like decent housing and income-generating projects when they return home.

Despite the purported low pay the officers were complaining about, he said it is imperative that they carry out some investments and construct at least a “simple house” while still in the Force.

“We are aware that most of our officers don’t invest any money and never go back (to the village) to construct a house; so, when you are told to go home (retire), you have nowhere to go,” he added.

He further noted that because of the “total disconnect” most officers have with their communities back home, they become “lonely and isolated”, triggering stress and suicide.