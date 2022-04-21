By Juliet Nalwooga

A 6-year-old boy in Kisoro District from Gahooro village, Kyanika town council has died after being knocked down by a land cruiser vehicle Registration number 7644 belonging to CPS Kisoro driven by Corporal Robert Atuhire.

According to Elly Maate the Kigezi region police spokesperson, the deceased Ceaser Ahimbisibwe, 6, born to Edward SSekabanza, last evening at about 6:30 PM while playing with his siblings by the roadside, chased themselves towards the vehicle on motion and hit his head onto the vehicle.

Ahimbisibwe was rushed to Clare Senga health center in Kyanika where he died shortly after arrival.

A post-mortem has been done and the body was handed over to the relatives for burial.

Police meanwhile say inquiries into the cause of the accident are ongoing.