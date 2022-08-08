

The Directorate of traffic police has revealed that a total of 60 people died in road accidents last week.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, the directorate’s publicist Faridah Nampiima said these were from a total of 314 accidents registered last week, 55 of which were fatal.

More than 270 victims sustained injuries and over 84,000 traffic offenders were netted.

Nampiima has attributed the high number of accidents, most of which were committed by boda boda riders and commuter taxi drivers to reckless driving, and drug abuse.