Police at Old Kampala are holding 60 suspects for allegedly being in possession of military material and other stolen items.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, two of the suspects were found in possession of a UPDF shirt and a bullet.

By Juliet Nalwooga

He says others were found with machetes, a pair of pliers, nails, harmers and other objects they allegedly use to assault the public.

Onyango says the operation to net these suspects was prompted by continuous robberies and attacks by people using motor cycles.