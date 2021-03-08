Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party have said they will continue to force government to account for the rest of their supporters who were arrested by security forces and have not been seen again by their families.

Daily Monitor has established that only 71 people appear on both the government list of 177, which was tabled in Parliament by the Internal Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, and on the NUP list of 680 that was also presented in the House last week.

Govt Vs NUP lists

This means that 106 people on the government list were not known to NUP before the minister tabled them in Parliament. It also means that 609 people on the list that NUP tabled in the House remain unaccounted for.

