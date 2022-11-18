By Barbara Nalweyiso

The territorial police in Kassanda on Wednesday, November 17 impounded 7 vehicles carrying logs. These were impounded from Kikandwa sub-county in Kassanda district.

According to the Wamala regional police spokesperson, Rachel Kawala, preliminary findings indicate that some of these were allegedly heading to Kampala contrary to the presidential directive regarding the fight against Ebola.

She says the impounded vehicles include; UAE 481B, KCK trailer, 251V trailer, UBH 680N TATA10, UBL 774J TATA, UBM 624B TATA10, and UBH350V Fuso.

These vehicles are currently parked at Kassanda Central Police Station as inquiries continue.

Kawala adds that their operations to implement presidential guidelines in the fight against ebola are still operational in the districts of Kassanda and Mubende.

She further urged the members of the public to comply with the directives put in place.