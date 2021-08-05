By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces, UPDF, has retired a total of 618 officers.

According to the Defense spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, among the retired are 14 General officers, 604 senior and junior officers and men.

She says the retirement of Generals will take place at state house Entebbe while other retirees will take place at their respective service headquarters.

Byekwaso has applauded those set to retire for their commitment, sacrifice and dedication to serving the country at a time when many shunned joined the liberation struggle.

She adds that their services have helped the country enjoy peace and stability.