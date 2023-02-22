Christians have been called upon to deeply reflect about their spiritual well-being as they today start fasting for 40 days (Lent) ahead of Easter celebrations.

Today is Ash Wednesday which in the Christian faith is the first day of Lent occurring six-and-a half weeks before Easter.

On this day, Christians attend Mass/Service and religious leaders draw the sign of a cross with ashes onto their foreheads.

“People should take advantage of this period to renew themselves spiritually, morally, to grow in faith and to strengthen their belief in Jesus and in God so that we can have a better relationship with our creator but also one another,” Fr Odii said by telephone yesterday.

Lent is a season of spiritual preparation where many Christians fast and repent ahead of Easter.

The period is meant to identify the faithful with Jesus Christ. In the Bible, ashes are a symbol of repentance and death.

Thus, observing Ash Wednesday at the start of the Lenten season represents one’s repentance from sin as well as the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ. The ash sets followers free from sin and death.