By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Heath has revealed that all the 639 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research institute yesterday, Easter Monday turned out negative.

According to the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, this leaves the covid-19 cases in the country standing at 54.

She has asked people to continue practicing preventive measures and adhere to all guidelines aimed at combating the disease.

Yesterday, three more covid-19 patients were discharged from Entebbe grade B hospital after full recovery bringing the total number of recoveries to 7.

According to the ministry of health figures, a total of 5,664 cases have been tested, 231 individuals are under institutional quarantine, 729 are contacts to confirmed cases and are under follow up, and 1,302 cumulative contacts were listed.