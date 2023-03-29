Bugweri district councilors have passed a resolution demanding for creation of three more constituencies.

The district council speaker, Peter Balunywa said the councilors unanimously agreed to create the constituencies of Bugweri central, Bugweri north, and Bugweri south to raise the number of constituencies to five.

According to Balunywa, Bugweri central covers the areas of Busesa town council, Idudi town council, Nsaale parish, and Bwigula parish.

Bugweri north comprises of Buyanga sub-county, Namaremba sub-county and Busembatia town council.

While Bugweri south constituency will cover Ibulanku parish, Igombe sub-county, Makuutu sub-county and Nawansega parish.

Balunywa said the move is aimed at bringing constituency services nearer to the residents.

Currently, Bugweri district has two members of parliament including Abudu Katuntu representing Bugwere county and Recheal Magoola the district Woman Member of Parliament.