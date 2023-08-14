Police in Masaka district have arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife over conjugal rights.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the suspect is a resident of Kyambogo village, Nyabitanga sub-county in Sssembabule district, who allegedly killed his wife identified as Glades Nassazi, 40, over conjugal rights and alleged infidelity.

Reports indicate that the couple has been having domestic brawls over unknown reasons but on the fateful day, the suspect picked a hoe and hit the victim on the head, killing her instantly.

“The motive of the killing was established to be jealousy after he [the suspect] accused his wife of denying him his conjugal rights and cheating on him with other men in their house,” Enanga said in a statement.

“We continue to strongly condemn such marital murders. The victim died in a violent manner after she was hit with a hoe on the head. We cannot tolerate such violent acts in relationships and the wider community,” Enanga’s statement reads further.