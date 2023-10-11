The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has appointed a technical team for Uganda Women National Senior team, Crested Cranes on a month interim basis.

According to Mr Ahmed Hussein, the FUFA head of communications, the team will be headed by Ayiekoh Charles Lukula, assisted by Eric Ndifuna and Olive Mbekeka.

Other members on the technical team are; Stephen Kigundu (goalkeeping), Felix Ayobo (fitness trainer), Mable Kabatalindwa (doctor) and Darlian Kyasiimire who will be serving as a physiotherapist.

The group will start work with immediate effect by handling activities around the Crested Cranes.