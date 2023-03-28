Police have arrested seven rioters in downtown Kampala as they demonstrated over the ‘theft’ of iron sheets meant for Karamoja sub-region.

Carrying pieces of iron sheets on their heads, police had to fire tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Patrick Onyango the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson says 7 suspects have been arrested and detained on charges of unlawful assembly

“Angry youths mobilized themselves today and started a violent protest in the capital city Kampala demonstrating over an issue that the president of the republic of Uganda has already ably handled. The issue of iron sheets to Karamoja, the president has already tasked officials to investigate the same,” Onyango said.