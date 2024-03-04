Police say they have so far arrested seven suspects linked to the murder of Buganda Kingdom’s Ndiga Clan head, Eng. Daniel Bbosa.

Police publicist, Mr Fred Enanga says among the suspects is Milly Naluwenda, a Buganda Court Kisekwa official who was apprehended last week from Lugunjja.

“We would like to inform the public that the Joint Crime Intelligence/CID task teams, in coordination with the KMP territorial team, have in custody 7 suspects, including the hospitalized Lujja Noah, under guard, for being part of the suspects, behind the violent murder by shooting of businessman and clan leader Eng. Daniel Bbosa on 25.02.2024, at around 6pm, in Lungujja Parish, as he was heading to his home in Kikandwa zone,” Police said in a statement.

The 5 suspects whose names have been withheld pending legal guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), participated in the murder plot that targeted and eliminated Mr Bbosa.

The deceased, who was gunned down in Lungujja was laid to rest at the Ndiga Clan burial grounds in Mbale village in Mpigi Town Council, on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at around 1 pm.