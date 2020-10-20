

Police in Mubende district are investigating circumstances under which 7 children aged between 1 and 12 years reportedly suffocated to death in a tent.

The incident is said to have happened in Rwenkabi village Kitenga Sub county Mubende district, when the minors took shelter from an evening drizzle in a tent with a burning charcoal stove.

Racheal Kawala, the Wamala region police spokesperson tells KFM that the tent had been erected on a piece of land hired for cultivation which belongs to a one Mohamed.

Kawala says the children’s death was reported to police this morning by a one Bruno Yiga a concerned resident from Kisenyi-Kipopo village

One minor however survived and is recuperating at Mubende hospital where the bodies have been taken for a postmortem.

Kawala says investigations into the incident are ongoing.