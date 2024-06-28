Several houses have been torched and property worth millions of shillings looted in Nyero, Kumi district in what is believed to be a revenge attack.

This followed the death on Wednesday, of a 14-year old Primary Five pupil of Auruku Ominai Primary School identified as Jane Titin.

According to the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, Edison Ebukulem, Titin of was allegedly beaten by a classmate after an argument.

“The pupils were playing in class when two children engaged in a disagreement, leading to a scuffle where one of the pupils boxed the victim on the breast and she collapsed”, said Ebukulem.

Ebukulem says that, after the incident, the head teacher was informed and the victim was rushed to Nyero Health Center where she was pronounced dead by the medical officer on arrival.

Ebukulem adds that, police have registered a case of Murder at Kumi Central Police Station vide CRB: 394/2024.

He says upon receiving the sad news, the relatives of the deceased, mobilized their colleagues and attacked the family of the suspect and looted several properties including an unspecified number of goats, sheep, and cows before burning several houses in the homestead.

“We have arrested the 13-year old suspected pupil, who is currently detained at the Kumi Central Police Station as investigations get under way”, he added.