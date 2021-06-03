By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has suspended seven students from various colleges over alleged mob justice and vandalism of university property.

According to a June 2nd letter from Prof Nawangwe addressed to each student, they are accused of leading mob justice against fellow students, vandalizing university and students’ property in Lumumba Hall of residence.

The suspended students have been ordered to vacate the university premises with immediate effect awaiting their appearance before the disciplinary committee.

The suspended students include; Ronald Abaha, from School of Liberal and Performing Arts, Albert Matene, Paul Agora , School of Engineering and Bolton Rujumba from School of Social Sciences.

Others are Tadeo Nyakoojo, Eric and Godwin Baingana from School of Social Sciences.