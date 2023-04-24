Police have arrested seven pre-medical interns who were protesting against the delayed commencement of their internship and detained them at Wandegeya police station.

The protest comes at a time Ugandans are leading a social media campaign dubbed #UgandaHealthExhibition to expose critical issues affecting the health sector.

The group of over 30 was intercepted by police as they made their way to parliament and the office of the president to deliver a petition about their plight.

Led by Dr. Judith Nalukwago, the medical interns are also protesting against their general welfare, arising from shortage of funds due to budget cuts.

The group staged a similar protest earlier this month but it was also intercepted by police.

“We’re peaceful…We’re fighting for you…” protesting medical interns told police officers who arrested them as they were marching to Parliament on Monday.