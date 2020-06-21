

The ministry of health has confirmed 7 new covid-19 bringing the national tally to 770.

These were part of the 2935 total samples tested yesterday.

According to the information from the ministry’s website, 2 of the new cases are truck drivers from entry points; 1 from Elegu and 1 from Malaba.

5 are among contacts and alerts: 3 from Kyotera, and the other 2 from Amuru district.

The ministry says 12 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were all returned to their countries of origin

The total number of Recoveries has also risen to 578 with zero deaths.