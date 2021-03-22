By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda National Examination Board(UNEB) has revealed that the seven S4 candidates who were arrested in Gulu district after a shoot out that claimed two other candidates have been released on police bond and will continue with their final examinations.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule cautioned candidates against any form of violence or indiscipline incidents as the examination process continues.

Two senior four students of St Joseph’s College Secondary School were shot dead after security guards last week opened fire at 10 boys who had visited Bright Valley School in Anywang Cell, Bar-dege-Layibi Division in Gulu city.

The students sneaked out of their school to watch football at Layibi trading center but on their way back, they decided to first visit Bright Valley Girls’ School to check on their girlfriends.

Kalule meanwhile says so far, the examination process for the rest of the candidates is going on peacefully.

S4 candidates are today sitting for their Entrepreneurship papers 1& 2.