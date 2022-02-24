BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

At least 70 Makerere University staff, both teaching, and non-teaching staff face dismissal if they fail to explain to the satisfaction of the University management why they were not found on duty during the staff headcount, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Sources at the university told this newspaper that many staff members were not found in their offices when officials from the Appointments Board conducted the headcount and these staff will face various disciplinary actions.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe’s letter dated February 18 addressed to one of the affected top staff (names withheld), he was not in the office on January 6th when they conducted headcount.

He says that management has further received information that absenteeism and reporting late to work by some staff has led to poor service delivery and numerous complains by clients hence tarnishing the good image of the university.

Prof Barnabas on Tuesday told KFM that these staff members were given up to yesterday to explain their plight and if found guilty, they will be subjected to the disciplinary committee for further investigation.

Bennet Magara, the Chairperson of Makerere University Administrative staff association explained that some staff members have two duty stations.