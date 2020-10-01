Kampala Capital City Authority has revealed that they’re in final stages of rehabilitating the old taxi park with completion expected by mid-December.

The authority’s interim spokesperson, Daniel NuweAbine, tells KFM that progress of the rehabilitation process now stands at 70%.

He however cites the challenge of the park’s location is a swampy area requiring engineers to first fill it with hardcore stones which has slowed down the works.

NuweAbine is optimistic that if all goes according to plan, by late November or Mid December the park will be ready but normal operations will kick off in January 2021.

According to KCCA, the park will have designated entry and exit points for both vehicles and pedestrians and will have access control for vehicles to avoid queuing on the surrounding roads and congestion within the park.

The park used by over 200, 000 people daily will also have sanitary facilities such as toilets, an administration block and a police Post.