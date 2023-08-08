By Denis Edema

Police in Jinja City have arrested a witch doctor for allegedly raping his female client, who had sought his services at a cost of Shs120,000.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, identified the suspect as Mr. Siraj Wanzala, 70, a resident of Kainogoga Cell, Mafubira Ward in Jinja North City Division, while the victim is 46 years old.

“The victim visited the suspect’s shrine in May to have some rituals performed on her. However, he allegedly ordered her to undress for cleansing or to sprinkle ‘magic’ greenish fluids all over her body, but raped her in the process,” Mr Mubi said.

He added that the suspect, who has been on the run since May, is currently being detained at Jinja Central Police Station and will be charged accordingly upon completion of investigations.

In her statement to police, the victim alleges that after the cleansing, she has been experiencing “nightmares”, including those of the witch doctor threatening to kill her if she discloses anything to authorities.

Mr Mubi says witch doctors have taken advantage of innocent persons, especially women, by assaulting them sexually and exploiting them financially.