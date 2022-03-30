By Benjamin Jumbe

Close to 7000 refugees and asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo have crossed into Uganda through the Bunagana border.

According to the Kisoro District disaster management committee’s rapid report on the influx of refugees, the Congolese are fleeing fighting in Congo following an outbreak of war between the government forces and m23 rebels near the Buganagana border on 28th March.

The refugees and asylum seekers are residing at Bunagana market and Bunagana primary school with others sleeping outside.

Chief administrative officer Manasseh Rukundo says the refugees have been at the border for two days without humanitarian support hence the need for emergency response from all partners to save lives.

He says urgent support is needed on food and non-food items, shelter for both the refugees and the displaced Bunagana community, provision of wash facilities at the border among others.

The district also says there is a need for vehicles for transporting refugees to the Nyakabande transit centre, and a need for screening services for covid-19, Ebola and security reasons.