

By Paul Adude

A total of 72 Ugandans and legal residents who have been stranded in in China have been repatriated back home on Friday.

Arrived at Entebbe International Airport at 11:30 am on Friday aboard Southern China Airlines from Guangzhou China and were received by Ministry of Foreign affairs officials.

The repatriation exercise also saw hundreds of Chinese nationals return to China aboard the Southern China Airlines depart from Entebbe International Airport for Baiyun International Airport in China.