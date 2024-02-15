Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, has today launched an electric motorcycle charging station, a product of Zembo Electric Motorcycle Taxi Company.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala, he said the move is intended to reduce bad emissions in the city.

There are over 20 charging systems so far that are using solar power in the city intended to serve over 400,000 cyclists.

The Lord Mayor said boda boda riders will save petrol fees, adding that this will result in reduced transport costs to their customers.

Meanwhile, Lukwago revealed that KCCA has a plan to manufacture clean energy from waste dubbed waste to energy policy with ready donors, however, the project stalled due to high charges.

“The city’s air pollution level is worryingly high at 50.6ug/m3 particulate matter concentration, which exceeds the World Health Organization recommended level of 15ug/m3, every effort should be undertaken to address the situation including the use of new technologies,” he noted.

The electric motorcycles are domestically produced and sold at around Shs5 shillings each.