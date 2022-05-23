By Ritah Kemigisa

The 72nd graduation for Makerere University kicks off today at the University’s freedom square in Kampala.

The five day graduation ceremony to be presided over by President Museveni as the chief guest and the first lady who is also the Education minister Janet Museveni will see over 12,000 students graduate in various disciplines.

According to the graduation list released by the University Registrar,Alfred Masikye, about 283 students will graduate with first class degrees which is a drop from last year’s 312 students.

The decline in performance is attributed to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic that put learning and teaching off for some time.

Meanwhile, 100 students will graduate with PhDs from all the Colleges.

Students from College of Health Sciences, Natural Sciences and School of Law will graduate today.