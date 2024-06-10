The police have launched an investigation into a suspected suicide case of a 19- year old student of Ntake Wampeewo Senior secondary school in Wakiso district.

The deceased identified as Hawa Nntongo is said to have committed suicide over a subject combination she never wanted.

It is alleged that Hawa Nantongo’s mother was invited to the school several times to come to a consensus with her daughter who had been forced by her to offer a subject combination of Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics (BCM) yet the student wanted to take Divinity, Economics and Luganda (DEL).

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyeisigire said the incident happened over the weekend and that the body is being examined to establish the actual cause of death.

“Hawa had informed that her mother was forcing her to take a combination which is of sciences and she was much more interested in arts, so this pressure she confined to the school and they had meeting, we cannot declare it a suicide, we have to first wait for post-mortem,” he said.