Police in Buikwe district are investigating circumstances under which a mentally ill man murdered his 75 year old father.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Andrew Lubanga from Bamungaya village, Najjembe division, Buikwe district was allegedly murdered by his son, a one Denis Sendi.

The matter was first reported at Buikwe police station by the area LC 1 chairman a one Stephen Ssewava Stephen after the deceased was reportedly hit to death with a hoe on the head.

The suspect who is currently still on the run was according to preliminary findings been battling a mental illness for a while.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Kawolo mortuary for a postmortem as efforts to trace the suspect continue.