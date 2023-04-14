A 77-year-old female inmate who has been serving a 19-year jail term for the murder of her husband has been killed by a 37-year-old colleague at Luzira prison after they had an altercation.

It is alleged that the suspect who is also serving a jail term for murder developed a misunderstanding with the deceased, a one Zainabu Aguti, and hit her on the head with the hoe. Aguti reportedly succumbed to injuries while at the prison clinic.

Uganda Prisons Spokesperson, Frank Baine says the suspect who is currently isolated attacked Aguti while they were cleaning their ward.

“We call it inmate violence… those who do murder I think there’s a way blood affects them. They always want to do it again. She [victim] was cleaning the ward where they sleep. The other one [suspect] has been in isolation because she has been having some erratic character,” Baine said.