By Benjamin Jumbe

The latest state of the environment report has shown the continued loss of wetlands in the country.

The 13th National state of environment Report 2018-2019 launched today in Kampala shows that wetland coverage reduced from 15.5% in 1994 to 13% in 2017, with only 8.9% of the remaining wetland coverage still intact.

While the report showed the highest levels of wetland degradation is in the Kyoga and Edward basin, further analysis showed that Mbale District had the most degraded wetlands with 99% of its wetlands under threat.

The report however noted that the overall decline in forest cover has also been halted and for the first time since 1990, a net forest gain has been recorded.

Launching the report, the executive director of the National Environment Management Authority Dr Tom Okurut says producing such reports has helped supported policy formulation to enhance environmental conservation and sustainable utilization

The report is under the theme “Managing the environment for climate-resilient livelihoods and sustainable Development”